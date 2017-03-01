Facebook post on VA treatment of patients causes uproar

DURHAM, N.C. — A former Marine and his wife say the scene inside a Veterans Administration hospital in Durham, North Carolina, was so shocking that they took pictures and posted them to Facebook.

Now thousands of people are expressing outrage and the head of the medical center says an employee involved has been removed from patient care pending an internal review.

Hanna and Stephen McMenamin posted photos of two struggling veterans. They said both older men were ignored for hours despite complaining of severe pain. They said one practically fell out of his wheelchair, and the other finally laid down on the floor after being denied a place to rest.

Medical Center Director DeAnne Seekins has thanked the couple for alerting managers and says disrespecting veterans will not be tolerated.