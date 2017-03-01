Following many requests for active shooter training, metro business becomes backdrop for instructional video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A metro security consultant has seen an uptick in requests for active shooter training, since tragedy struck Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe a week ago. February 22, FOX 4 aired the aftermath of the shooting as breaking news with extended coverage.

The shooting resulted in the death of Srinivas Kuchibotla, and the injury of Alok Madasani, and Ian Grillot, who police say stepped in to stop the shooter.

Knowing when to "run, hide, or fight" is part of active shooting training taking place in cities across America. Wednesday, one week after the shooting at Austins, a Lenexa business became the backdrop for an active shooter training video marketed to companies across the nation.

A security expert said the shooting at Austins is proof that active shooters can take aim anywhere, even places no one expected. That fact has security advocates pushing preparedness even harder.

In a matter of seconds, an ordinary day at the office can turn tragic. Not knowing what to do, could be deadly.

“We know that we want that response time to start immediately when we know something bad is happening,” said security consultant, and private investigator Jeff Cheek.

The Lynn Peavey company, which in part manufactures crime scene supplies, has recruited Cheek’s help for the video they hope will have a hard-hitting impact.

"I hope that people can go into their companies and feel a little more comfortable,” said Amanda Woodruff, Director of Sales for Lynn Peavey.

Renegade Studios recorded scenarios of the do`s and don`t when a shooter is on the loose. Discussions include when to run, hide, or fight.

Cheek says it`s vital information, especially with the Austins tragedy on everyone's mind that hit close to home.

“People just need to understand we`re not immune from it because we`re in a good part of town, because we`re a great employer that has a bunch of highly educated people," said Cheek.

The former police officer was careful not to speculate about the preparedness response that happened inside Austins, but says "situational awareness" could serve one well at a time like that.

"It`s happened several times where people try to get back in, so I would heighten your awareness, put a couple of employees at the door,” said Cheek.

He says, unlike an office space, getting everyone on board in a business where there are customers wouldn`t be without it`s challenges.

“You can`t coordinate with your customers, let`s do a run-hide-fight video,” said Cheek.

The most basic, valuable information Cheek passed along that would help in a situation similar to Austins is to get to the nearest exit and avoid the shooter.

He says the decision to stay and fight is a personal one. The training video should be available within the next four weeks and will be sold to businesses.

Learn more about Lynn Peavey at this link.

Check them out on Facebook at this link.