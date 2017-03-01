Impress your guests with crab cake sliders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you plan to host a March Madness watch party this year, there's an easy recipe that will surely impress your guess.
Jennifer LeBlanc, the executive chef from Tavern in the Village, visited the FOX 4 morning show to demonstrate how easy it is to make crab cake sliders.
Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
1 lb Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
1 Cups Bread Crumbs
1 eggs
1/8 Cup Mustard Mayo
1/4 Bunch Chopped Parsley—no stems
1 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard
A dash of Worcestershire Sauce
Directions:
Add eggs, mustard mayo, parsley, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce to a bowl and whisk. Add bread crumbs and gently fold in crab meat. Pack the crab mixture into small patties and place in a heated pan. Cook until golden and slightly crisp.
Crab Cake BLT
Ingredients:
1 Crab Cakes
1 Slider Bun
1 oz. Remoulade
1 oz. Chopped Butter Lettuce
1 oz. Diced Tomato
1 pieces Applewood Smoked Bacon – cut in 1/2
