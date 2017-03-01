Impress your guests with crab cake sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you plan to host a March Madness watch party this year, there's an easy recipe that will surely impress your guess.

Jennifer LeBlanc, the executive chef from Tavern in the Village, visited the FOX 4 morning show to demonstrate how easy it is to make crab cake sliders.

Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

1 lb Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1 Cups Bread Crumbs

1 eggs

1/8 Cup Mustard Mayo

1/4 Bunch Chopped Parsley—no stems

1 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

A dash of Worcestershire Sauce

Directions:

Add eggs, mustard mayo, parsley, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce to a bowl and whisk. Add bread crumbs and gently fold in crab meat. Pack the crab mixture into small patties and place in a heated pan. Cook until golden and slightly crisp.

Crab Cake BLT

Ingredients:

1 Crab Cakes

1 Slider Bun

1 oz. Remoulade

1 oz. Chopped Butter Lettuce

1 oz. Diced Tomato

1 pieces Applewood Smoked Bacon – cut in 1/2

