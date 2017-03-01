× Independence closes two recycling centers due to overflowing bins and flying trash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence is shutting down two of its recycling centers due to ‘blowing debris’ and overflowing containers.

Those problems prompted the city to end its contract with Midwest Recycling Centers. The closure includes the Vista Avenue Recycling Center, 875 Vista Avenue, and the 35th Street Recycling Center, 13600 E. 35th Street. The centers were set up at a time when few private trash haulers offered curbside recycling. The city will continue to operate the drop-off depot on Vista Avenue on the second Saturday of each month, beginning March 11. Accepted items include household waste, bulky items (furniture, carpet, etc.), brush, tires and appliances.

“In recent months the city recycling centers have become unmanageable and are contributing to the litter problems in our neighborhoods and commercial corridors,” stated Mayor Eileen Weir in a news release. “Improving the appearance of our city is a key goal outlined in the five-year Strategic Plan, and the Council has determined that the convenience of the recycling centers is outweighed by the amount of litter these centers generate around town. We encourage citizens to continue to recycle and utilize the private options that are readily available. Closure of the public recycling centers is one of several steps the Council is considering to reduce litter and meet our community’s expectations for a clean city.”

Five of the private trash haulers licensed for residential trash service in Independence offer recycling pickup for their customers, either free or for a small additional monthly fee.

The centers close on Friday, March 31.