Independence to permanently close two recycling plants on March 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The locks on the gates of the Vista Avenue and 35th Street Recycling Centers will become permanent on March 31st.

"It really is a matter of our demand from our community to do something about our litter problem. We acknowledge that we have a pretty serious problem with litter and on a windy day, like today, where things are taking flight and blowing around our community it really is having an impact on our neighborhoods and business districts," Mayor Eileen Weir said.

Mayor Weir said the combination of litter and regular maintenance has become too costly for the city.

"We felt that we would like to encourage our citizens to continue to recycle responsibly but to eliminate these real eyesores and problems that are contributing to our litter," she said.

But some Independence residents feel closing the centers will only cause more problems.

"It’s going to make it almost impossible to recycle some things because some things you just don’t throw away." Bobby Marler, a resident said, "Or you’re going to have to go outside of your area to do it and it’s going to make it not feasible for people to want to do that."

Randy Reavis said he fears the long-term effects that the shutdown will have in the community he has spent his entire life in.

"I think people are just going to throw it away in the trash. There isn’t going to be any place to take it. It all comes down to dollars and cents and I’m sure that’s what it amounts to." Reavis said, Just because of the fact it’s going to mess up the environment more. You’re going to find more stuff laying out on the sides of the roads and people are just going to throw stuff wherever they can throw it. It’s just not good for anybody to close them. If they make it too hard for people, people aren’t going to recycle."

While Mayor Weir acknowledges the difficulty of the changes, she hopes the community will continue to try to keep their city green

"It’s a service that our community is accustom to and I know it’s going to cause people to come up with other alternatives and we will do what we can to support those citizens that still want to take advantage of that type of service," Mayor Weir said.

The city said seven trash haulers are licensed to operate in Independence and they each offer recycling services except Compost Connection. Compost Connection specializes mainly in yard waste.

AAA Disposal Service: (816) 650-3180

Allied/BFI: 254-1470

Compost Connection: (816) 761-8300

Waste Management (formerly Deffenbaugh): (913) 631-3300

EnviroStar Waste Service: (816) 220-3227

Ted's Trash Service: (816) 252-1594

Town & Country Disposal: (816) 380-5595

To learn more about trash in Independence, visit the city of Independence website.