Man charged with rape on UMKC campus; accused of raping incapacitated woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man is charged in a rape case that allegedly took place at Johnson Hall on the University of Missouri – Kansas City campus.

Court documents state that the suspect Juan Contreras, two witnesses, and the victim all met up at Johnson Hall and then went to a dance club together in Lawrence, Kan. around 9 p.m. on the night of Feb. 23.

The victim told police that after dancing a while at the club, she and Contreras went to a couch to relax and Contreras offered to get her a drink.

He returned and gave the victim a fruity alcoholic beverage, which she drank. She said she doesn’t remember anything after that until she woke up back at Johnson Hall around 7 a.m. the next day. She said her pants and underwear were off; her shirt was on backwards; and her bra was undone.

She confronted Contreras about what happened, and he told her they had sex. The victim said she flew into a rage, hitting him in the face several times and saying that he raped her.

The victim said that all she had to drink that entire night was two shots at about 6 p.m., half a beer which she drank on the way to the club, and the fruity alcoholic drink Contreras had given her.

The suspect told police when they left got back to Johnson Hall, the victim was too intoxicated to walk so he had to carry her into the building and up to the room. Surveillance footage at the building shows him carrying the victim, who appears to be passed out and missing one shoe.

Contreras admitted to police that he had sex with the victim in her intoxicated state.

Both witnesses were with Conteras and the victim the entire night, and one admitted to being in the room when the suspect had sex with the victim.