Man creates museum to memorialize ‘lifetime of love’ with deceased wife

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Charles “LaLa” Evans and his wife Louise were together for 59 years and 11 months. When Louise passed away one month shy of their 60th anniversary, Charles was determined to honor her memory. So he created a museum dedicated to their lifetime of love.

“I decided I’d do this in memory of her. We call this LaLa and Louise’s place,” he said.

The ‘museum’ is made up of thousands of photos.

“Everywhere we went we took pictures,” he said. They had talked about creating a museum of memories together.

“We had talked about it before she passed,” he said. “The idea never left my mind so I said I’m going to do it anyway.”

He taught Louise how to dance years ago. He has a picture of their last dance before she had a massive heart attack and died. During her heart attack, she looked up at her husband and said, ‘I love you.’