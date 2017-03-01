Metro teen in desperate need meets her bone marrow match: Her teenage brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Raytown High School sophomore thought she was going to die. She was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, and without a bone marrow match, she wouldn’t survive. Instead, the 16-year-old deified all odds, with the help of someone she calls her hero.

“I was to the point where I couldn't walk down a hallway at school without hitting a wall, getting super dizzy and weak,” Marloh Mayfield recalled.

Marloh went straight to the emergency room. After several tests, she was diagnosed with a rare type of Leukemia. She needed a bone marrow transplant immediately.

“I needed it to survive. Either it would be chemo the rest of my life, or I would die,” she explained.

Because Marloh is bi-racial, doctors told her the chance of her finding a match would be tough, but still, the search began. The 16-year-old went through one round of chemo, losing all of her hair and getting devastating news.

“I found out that the transplant chemo, it pretty much ruins my chances of having children. My dream has always been to have a family and have my own kids. It was a dream crusher,” she said.

To try and keep her going, her brother William started selling T-shirts and bracelets at school, that read “Marloh Strong.”

“I was trying to be the shoulder for everybody to lean on,” William said.

One month later, Marloh got more news: A match was found. It was her biggest supporter, her brother.

“It was just an automatic, I'll do it.”

The 15-year-old went through painful bone marrow surgery. Marloh is now cancer-free.

“I'm overly happy,” William said.

Her immune system is now made up of her brother’s cells.

“Every time I get sick I guess I can blame it on him. If I get a cold, it's his fault,” Marloh said jokingly.

The two defied statistics, and against all odds, a brother got to save his sister’s life.

“He's my hero. He knows it,” Marloh beamed.

