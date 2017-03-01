Olathe North’s Screamin’ Eagle marching band selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe North's Screamin' Eagle Marching Band has an exciting trip coming up.

The marching band was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Band director, Justin Love, said this is something the students and staff have been wanting to do for years.

"Just to see the kids reaction when they get to perform there. When they finally get to sit down and see their hard work, and hear themselves and be in that historic place. Not to mention, the reaction I get from the crowd, parents and all the people that will be there to watch them," Love said.

For Love and many of the students the trip will be their first experience in New York. So in addition to music, they plan to take part in tourist activities to get a well-rounded experience of the popular city.

More than 120 students will make the trip.