Olathe woman accused of battering infant, unlawfully running a child care facility

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney filed charges against a woman on Wednesday who is accused of aggravated battery and operating a child care facility without proper licensing, the victim is less than 6 months old. Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and booked on Wednesday afternoon.

A criminal complaint doesn’t specify the injuries or whether the victim is a boy or a girl, only that they were born in September of 2016. The victim was treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The DA’s office says infant was harmed on January 30, and the complaint accuses Hatfield of unlawfully operating the child care facility from the beginning of this year through February 3. Court documents and records don’t specify if the facility was run out of her own home or elsewhere, those details and more about the injuries in this case will be revealed when the affidavit is released.

Hatfield will be arraigned in a Johnson County courtroom on Thursday afternoon. She’s being held behind bars on a $25,000 bond.