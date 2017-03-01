One man shot, another cut on the neck near bus stop at 75th and Oak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating an incident near a KCATA bus stop where one man was shot and another was cut on the neck Wednesday afternoon. FOX 4 was originally told this happened on a bus, but we've since been notified that this didn't occur on a bus, but instead right after the passengers exited the bus.

Police were called to the scene at 75th and Oak at about 3:30 p.m. Both men were found on the sidewalk and hurt and sent to a hospital, they're expected to survive.

Witnesses say that the two were arguing on the bus and the confrontation escalated to violence as they stepped off onto the sidewalk. Police say they don't know if the shooting or stabbing happened first.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as more information is confirmed.