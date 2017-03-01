Raytown man dies in crash on I-35 in Lenexa

LENXEA, Kan. — A crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Johnson County for a significant amount of time on Tuesday night claimed a 61-year-old Raytown man’s life.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says that at about 6 p.m., Robert Pugh was driving on I-35 just south of the 87th Street overpass when he crashed into a semi-trailer. He died at the scene, his next of kin has been notified. The log says he was wearing a seat belt.

A man and a woman from Potts Camp, Mississippi who were in the freightliner weren’t hurt according to the log.

The crash narrative says that conflicting statements left investigators unable to immediately determine which lane the two drivers were in when the crash happened.