Two local churches offering Ash Wednesday drive-thru

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- To help everyone hoping to take part in Ash Wednesday, two local churches are offering drive-thru options for people to get their ashes.

Ash Wednesday is a day when many Christians will go to church to get blessed with ashes on their foreheads. It also marks the beginning of Lent.

Colonial Church in Prairie Village will hold their drive-thru from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Asbury United Methodist at 75th and Nall will host their drive-thru from 7 to 9 a.m.

Reverend Aaron Roberts says the ashes are created by burning palms from the last Palm Sunday.