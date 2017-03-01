UMKC medical students put their skills to the test in Ortholympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of future physicians will test out their skills in the Ortholympics on the UMKC campus Wednesday.

This is the second year for the Ortholympics, and it was created as a way to celebrate Resident Appreciation Day.

During the games, students will compete in a wheelchair race, race on crutches, a casting competition and more. UMKC has more than 400 physicians in training.

Dr. James Barnes says the main goal of Ortholympics is to put the students' training to the test.

"They'll be judged on quality as well as on speed," Dr. Barnes said. "It's important that you do it well, but you also do it quickly."