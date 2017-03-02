× After meeting on dating app, woman says man raped her at his Kansas City home

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old man is charged in Platte County with raping a woman he met on the dating app, Plenty of Fish, in August 2016.

Prosecutors say Bradley Everhart invited the 31-year-old woman to his home to hang out. The woman told police she and Everhart had messaged each other on a few occasions through the dating app. She said she was reluctant to go to his home, but was bored and decided to meet him at his home at 63rd and N. Bell Street in Platte County.

She said they went into his room to watch a movie. She said she resisted his advances but says he persisted. The 31-year-old woman said he removed her pants and raped her even though she continued to tell him, ‘No, No, No, I don’t want it.’ She claimed he replied, ‘It’s too late.’

After the alleged rape, she walked out of the house and says Bradley Everhart began begging her not to say anything. She says he told her he’d ‘never be able to see his girls again.’

While on her way home, the woman says she received approximately 45 text messages from Everhart. When police questioned him, he told them he believed his ex-girlfriend had sent the text messages to the woman to get him in trouble. After additional questioning, he told police the woman twice initiated sex during the movie visit, but during sex she told him to stop. He claimed he stopped after about 45-50 seconds.

His bond is set at $20,000.