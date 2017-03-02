Boys who got haircut so they could look like each other plan to trick their teacher this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pair of preschoolers recently hatched a plan to trick their teacher, and in the process shared a world of lessons they didn’t even know they were teaching, WAVE reports.

In the video above Reddy Weldon helps his best friend Jaxon Rosebush pass the time as they wait for Jaxon’s hair cut. The preschoolers are a ball of energy.

Reddy, Jaxon’s friend, said, “Jaxon’s me and Jaxon’s and I’m Jaxon and Jaxon’s me.”

They hope teacher won’t be able to tell them a part because they’ll have the same haircut. But don’t worry, Jaxon filled his mother in on the prank.

“He was like yeah so we can trick the teacher,” Lydia Rosebush, Jaxon’s mother said. “We’ll look just a like, she won’t be able to tell the difference between the two of us, and I was like okay. And again I know what Reddy looks like so that made me chuckle.”

Jaxon’s mother posted her son’s plan on Facebook to a few hundred friends– and it took off– shared thousands of times around the world.

“I’m glad that people can see what little kids see,” she said.

The boys are getting a kick out of the whole thing, but it’s a much deeper meaning for their families.

Reddy was adopted from the Congo– and although he may look different from his parents– they’ve taught him to love everyone the same.

“It’s really cool to see that move on from our family right into his relationships with his friends and there’s an innocence children have that sometimes we loose,” Kevin Weldon, Reddy’s father, said. ” So if we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing.”

Jaxon and Reddy plan to trick their teacher this week.