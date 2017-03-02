Career fair at Adams Mark Hotel is free and open to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are looking for a job, get your resumes in order.

There's a live hiring career fair happening Thursday at Adams Mark Hotel on East 39th Street.

The career fair is free and open to the public, it's recommended that all you need is an updated resume.

Employers at the career fair

Apple Bus Company

Extended Stay America,

Pinnacle Career Institute,

Sterling Engineering,

Concentrix,

Charter Communications,

Adam's Mark Hotel

Security Equipment, Inc.,

Herff Jones,

AAA,

Aviation Institute of Maintenance

CROSSMARK.

Adam's Mark Hotel & Conference Center

9103 E. 39th St.

Kansas City , Mo. 64133