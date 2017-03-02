“It was towards us”: Austins shooting victim says he knew gunman was looking for him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- One of the three men shot at an Olathe bar and grill last week says when the gunman returned that night he knew he was looking for him.

Alok Madasani, recently shared his recollection of the tragic shooting that occurred last Wednesday.

"Somebody says 'he is back with a gun.' It's him," Madasani recalls. "There's nobody else. Why would somebody else come back with a gun? And the concentration of the sound, the way the bullets were popping, it was towards us. We could feel that. We could feel the sound so close to you."

Police say the gunman Madasani refers to is Adam Purinton. Prosecutors say Purinton shot three men that night. Wounding Madasani, killing Srinivas Kuchibholta and Grillot, who tied to stop him.

Grillot was released from the hospital Wednesday and stopped by Austins for closure. He also says he wanted to say thank you to the man who helped save his life.

The FBI announcing Tuesday afternoon that the agency is investigating the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill as a hate crime.

