Kansas Supreme Court orders state to increase spending on public schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court ordered the state to increase spending on public schools Thursday, but didn’t say by how much.

The court previously announced that it would issue a decision Thursday morning in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts. The districts have argued that the nearly $4.1 billion a year the state provides in aid to its 286 school districts about $800 million a year short of what’s necessary.

Previous rulings in the same lawsuit forced legislators and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to boost aid to poor districts.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.