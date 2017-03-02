KC public libraries prepare to upgrade facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is home to one of the largest library systems in the nation, and soon all of its buildings will soon undergo major makeovers.

Starting Thursday night, you can share your ideas on how to fix them at a series of public meetings.

Each branch will host a public meeting sometime over the next two months, giving the community an opportunity to share their thoughts on future renovations along with programs and hours.

Back in November, voters passed Prop L – a one-percent property tax increase that will give MCPL about ten million dollars more every year. The plan right now is to use that extra money to build six new or replacement libraries, renovate 28 other buildings, expand hours at every branch, expand the digital and physical book collections, and add more programming.

Instead of just doing what they think would be best, MCPL officials want to talk to library patrons to see what they want, what they think is needed to improve their library experience.

"Right now we see a lot of people coming in and using the library as a space, a place to connect, it's really a big center for people to come together and share ideas so we are learning what that looks like, we are always evolving, and we are very interested in finding out what the community has to say about that," Liberty branch manager Katie Gregory said.

There will be a total of 29 meetings over the next two months, with the first ones are Thursday at 7 p.m. The Buckner, Excelsior Springs, Grain Valley, Smithville and Woodneath Library center will all host meetings inside their buildings. You must register in advance – go to mymcpl.org to learn more.