KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last week FOX 4 introduced you to Blue Valley West High School senior, Kate Cosentino. She's one of nine performers across America chosen to write a song for the newest American Girl doll: Tenney.

Cosentino, 18, has been playing guitar and singing since she was in first grade. She says it’s a rush, being chosen to honor Tenney with a song.

On the day her song "Music in Me" came out, she stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to perform it.

