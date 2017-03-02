Non-profit and for-profit organizations join forces to improve community’s ecosystem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new event is bringing local non-profits and for profits together to improve our community's ecosystem.

It's happening at the Gem Theatre in the Jazz District.

The conference called "Conquer for Good" is a chance for the public to hear stories from people who are working to make positive changes within the ecosystem, or everything that exists in an environment.

The mission statement of Conquer for Good is to work together to create change.

Non-profits can work with for-profits and still run successful organizations.

Founder of water.org, Gary White who started a water organization in his basement to beat the world water crisis, is one of the speakers.

Mark O'Renick says it's all about helping humanity thrive.

"It's a start," O'Renick said. "It's a start for a conversation to really hear what's going on. Change is really a process not an event."

The event begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25.00.