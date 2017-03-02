Olathe shooting victim released from hospital, stops by Austins for closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The man who was shot while trying to stop a gunman at an Olathe bar and grill last week is out of the hospital.

After his release Wednesday, Ian Grillot stopped at Austins looking for closure after the shooting. There he met with the men he says helped save his life.

He also posted a few pictures on his Facebook page as a thank you for all the support he's received since the incident.

The 24-year-old was struck when he tried to stop the gunman. The bullet went through his hand and into his chest, where it remains.

He plans to continue his recovery at home.

FOX 4 is committed to thorough coverage of this story, which is being reported nationwide. Put the FOX 4 app on your phone and follow our Facebook page for continuing coverage and developments.