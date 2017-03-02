Park Hill middle school students celebrate Read Across America by reading original works to preschoolers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In celebration of Read Across America week, some middle school students wrote their own children's books and shared them with preschoolers.

Seventh graders from Congress Middle School in the Park Hill School District read their original works today to young preschoolers at the Gerner Early Education Center.

Each story shares a good lesson for the younger children to learn such as the importance of sharing and friendship.

The students say they enjoyed the process of creating their own story.

"I like how we could use our imaginations to come up with our own ideas for the book," Congress seventh grader Madison Whalen said. "Because we could also related to real life situations."

While some of the seventh graders used an app to illustrate their work, others drew their own pictures for their children's book.

"It took a lot of hard work, and I like hard work," Congress seventh grader Cael Keck said. "It was very challenging."