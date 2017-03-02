Shane Ray launching foundation with party and fundraiser this weekend in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shane Ray is a linebacker for the Denver Broncos and a Super Bowl champion. The former SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Mizzou graduated from high school at Bishop Miege, where he helped the Stags win a state championship.

He might have become all of those things, but Ray couldv'e easily gone down the wrong path. His mom, a single-parent, sacrificed to send her only son to a better school to straighten him out and give him a chance at a better life.

Sebrina Johnson says that was the best decision she ever made. Shane and Sebrina started Shane's "Rays Awareness" foundation in Denver,

and they're launching it here in Kansas City with a party and fundraiser Saturday night. Learn more about the event by clicking on this link.