Soldier’s homecoming surprises 8-year-old daughter on stage at Gardner Elementary

GARDNER, Kan. -- A second grade music program at Gardner Elementary had quite the grand finale Thursday night. U.S. Army Sergeant Dallas May surprised his daughter on stage.

Tiffany May and her 3-year-old son Jackson waited anxiously at the airport for the soldier who has sacrificed several times serving our country.

“He was in Afghanistan when our son was born, so he missed that birth,” Tiffany said.

Sergeant May landed just before 6 p.m. to hugs and kisses. The family thought he wouldn’t be back until next week, but he changed his flight at the last minute so he could make it home in time for a special surprise.

“She’s really not expecting this, she’s probably going to lose her mind,” Sgt. May said of the surprise he had in store for his daughter.

Gardner Elementary second grader Kendra May had a music program Thursday night focused on family and the people who make a difference in student’s lives.

“Parents and grandparents," one student said.

"Aunts and uncles,” Kendra said into the microphone.

Children waved to their parents, 8-year-old Kendra waved to her mom and grandparents. She had no idea her dad, whose been deployed to Korea for almost the entire past year, was watching in the wings.

When the show came to an end, her music teacher let her in on the surprise.

“We have a parent tonight who has come a long, long way to pick up his child, Sgt. Dallas May is here to pick up his daughter Kendra."

The soldier’s surprise that made his daughter, “really really really happy.”

It even left Sgt. May a little teary-eyed.

“When I got a hug from her it was really emotional, it’s good to be home though I’m glad to be home,” Sgt. May said.

Sgt. May hopes to be home a little longer than he was the last time. He was granted a three-week leave a few months ago. The Mays are expecting a third child in July.