Whip up your own banana cream pie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know that March 2 is National Banana Cream Pie Day? Ameristar's executive pastry chef, Victoria Swanson, visited the FOX 4 morning show to demonstrate how to whip up the popular pie in just a few minutes.

Banana cream pie

Ingredients:

Crust

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature 3 tablespoons sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 cup all‐purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

Filling

2 cups whole milk 1⁄2 cup sugar

1 vanilla bean

5 egg yolks

1⁄4 cup corn starch 8 very ripe bananas 2 cups heavy cream 1⁄2 cup sugar

Directions:

For the crust

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a small mixing bowl, beat together sugar and butter until soft. Add egg yolk and beat until light. Add flour and salt, stir until mixture is dry and crumbly. Press dough into bottom and sides of a 9‐inch greased pie pan. Freeze until firm, about 20 minutes.

Bake, rotating pan halfway, just until the crust is lightly browned, approximately 20 minutes. Let cool completely before filling.

￼￼

For filling

Combine milk and sugar in a medium saucepot. Halve the vanilla bean and scrape the seeds into the milk and sugar mixture. Add pod into the pot as well.

Bring the mixture to a low boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat. Remove the vanilla pod and discard.

In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolk until frothy. Add the corn starch and whisk to combine. Slowly temper the warm milk mixture into the eggs in a slow stream, continuing to whisk as you pour. Strain this mixture through a fine mesh strainer and return to saucepot. Cook over medium heat until thick, stirring constantly, about 8‐10 minutes.

Transfer to a clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap (making sure to touch the wrap to surface of pastry cream so it doesn’t create a crust) and chill 3‐4 hours or overnight.

