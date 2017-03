Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters were called out to Oldham Road in Swope Park to put out flames that were spreading quickly late Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

The smoke coming from Swope Park caused concern for some who saw it from a distance.

FOX 4 was on the scene and took pictures of the activity there. The video, while impressive, also demonstrates why firefighters have been warning people about fully extinguishing all flames due to the dry conditions.