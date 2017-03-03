× KC man will spend more than a decade behind bars for deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend more than a decade in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Jeffrey Shadlow died in the 2015 crash near 35th and Bellefontaine in Kansas City, Mo.

Court documents show Boyles was speeding, didn’t stop at a stop sign, and crashed into Shadlow.

Prosecutors say Boyles was drunk and had two children in his car at the time. The children survived.

Boyles has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.