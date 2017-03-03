Lee’s Summit hosting prom boutique to provide everything a girl could need for prom for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Prom dresses can be really pricey, so a local church is helping teens who can't afford one get one for free.

At Woods Chapel Methodist Church volunteers spent Friday morning sorting and tagging the last of the prom dresses.

The annual prom boutique opens next Wednesday through Saturday, March 11.

There are thousands of prom dresses to choose from, shoes and accessories. Everything is donated and everything is free including alterations.

"It just makes your heart jump," Christy Barber said. "Just to see these young ladies, some of whom have never tried on a dress before, they've never had on heels before, and they put that dress on and they come out and they see themselves in the mirror. It just takes your breathe away."

Last year the boutique provided dresses for more than 1,200 young ladies from more than 120 high schools. Volunteers are expecting even more girls this year.