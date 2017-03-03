Overland Park prepares to hold Path to the PGA Tour, event will benefit local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Representatives from the Digital Ally Open golf tournament are in Kansas City Friday to hand out checks to charities.

At the Prairie Fire Museum in Overland Park the representatives met with the beneficiaries and sponsors to kickoff the countdown to the tournament coming in July.

The golf tournament is the only PGA event in the area and usually draws a large crowd.

Executive director, Kelly Eddy, says they have been building the tournament for seven years with the goal of giving back to charities. Children's Mercy Hospital, S.A.F.E., C.O.P.S., and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be this year's beneficiaries.