Park Hill basketball coach suspended for district title game as he’s investigated for allegedly using racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo - FOX 4 learned exclusive details Friday night about the investigation of a metro high school basketball coach. Park Hill Trojans Coach Chad Jones was suspended amid allegations he called one of his players a racial slur. The top-seeded team was without its coach Friday night during the district championship game against Oak Park.

The Park Hill School District confirmed to FOX 4 that it is looking into a report that Coach Jones called one of his student players the N-word.

Coach Jones has been at Park Hill for about a year. FOX 4 has been looking into the incident that allegedly happened during a recent basketball practice. FOX 4 reached out to Coach Jones on Friday night for comment, our calls were not returned.

The team didn't seem to be miss a beat, topping Oak Park 64-41 in the Class 5 District 16 final.

FOX 4 asked the district representative if Coach Jones will be fired, and all she could say is it is an ongoing investigation.