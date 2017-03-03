Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Logan, Table 19 and The Salesman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does "Logan" have bite? "Table 19" worth a sit down? Are we sold on "The Salesman?" FOX 4's Russ Simmon and Shawn Edwards weigh in for this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) LOGAN (R)

20th Century Fox

In what is being touted as his final big-screen appearance as “Logan,” aka Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is back as a tired, aging and worn out mutant, a far cry from his glory days with X-Men.

This R-rated, ultra violent thriller has plenty of action and more depth than most superhero movies, but some may question the ethics of children participating in the sadistic carnage.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) TABLE 19 (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

An appealing cast and some amusing moments aren't enough to make “Table 19” worth a sit down. Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow and Craig Robinson are among a group of misfits that get stuck together at the worst table at a wedding reception and find out that, for various reasons, aren’t really welcome at the party. Overall, the sitcom material isn’t quite strong enough to sustain a feature length movie.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) THE SALESMAN (PG-13)

Amazon/Cohen Media Group

“The Salesman” is the winner of this year’s Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Asghar Farhadi’s intriguing suspense drama involves a couple that gets more than they bargained for when they move into a new apartment in the middle of Tehran.

It’s intricately plotted, skillfully acted, realistic and heartbreaking. Once again, Farhadi demonstrates why he’s one of the world’s finest filmmakers.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington star in “The Shack,” a drama about a spiritual journey, based on the Christian bestseller by William P. Young. “Catfight” is a black comedy about former friends Sandra Oh and Anne Heche who wind up in the titular brawl. “Headshot” is a martial arts thriller from Indonesia. “Before I Fall” is drama with a “Groundhog Day” type structure where a young woman lives the same day over and over.