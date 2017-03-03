Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Buck O'Neil Bridge could be closing. MoDOT says the bridge is in desperate need of repair.

Replacing the bridge may take a couple of years. The bridge is 60 years old, and if you've driven over it recently, you know it needs some work.

The then Broadway Bridge opened in 1956 was renamed for baseball legend Buck O'Neil in 2016. This bridge has outlived The Paseo Bridge, which was replaced by the Bond Bridge back in 2010.

Last week MoDOT crews said the bridge is at the end of its lifespan and has plenty of problems, which need to be replaced at a significant cost.

The Mid-American Regional Council kicked off an 18 month study last week to address the bridge needs.

MARC’s director of transportation and environment said, “we’ll need to look at all the ways people travel through the area, including driving, using public transit, walking and bicycling, but we also need to consider goods movement by truck, rail, barge and air travel, and the impact of any design changes on nearby neighborhoods.”

The Mid-American Regional Council says more than 40,000 drivers take the bridge to work every day. And while this long-term study is on going, the bridge will still need maintenance and repairs to continue to safely handle its 40,000 daily users.

The recommendations from the group are expected in 2018 meaning the Buck O'Neil Bridge behind could be closed starting in 2019.