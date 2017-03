LENEXA, Kan. — Traffic along K-10 was moooving slowly Friday after a rollover crash set cows free.

At least five cows were seen running near K-10 and Renner Road in a video posted to Twitter by user Marcus Turner.

Another FOX 4 viewer shared this incredible video with us:

Lenexa police have asked drivers to avoid the area of westbound K-10 between I-435 and Ridgeview until the cows can be captured.

The ramp from westbound I-435 to westbound K-10 was closed as of 12:40 p.m.