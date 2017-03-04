Avofredo sauce recipe
All you need:
- 1 ½ tsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 5 oz plain Greek yogurt
- 1 small avocado, halved, pitted and peeled
- Leaves from 1 bunch parsley, stems discarded
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- Pepper, to taste
- Cooked pasta or zucchini noodles, for serving
All you do:
1. Combine garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, Greek yogurt, avocado, parsley leaves and spinach in food processor. Process until smooth and creamy. Season to taste with pepper.
2. Transfer to a small saucepan and heat through, stirring frequently, over medium heat. Do not boil. Serve over pasta or zucchini noodles, if desired.
Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian