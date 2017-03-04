Avofredo sauce recipe

March 4, 2017

All you need:

  • 1 ½ tsp minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 5 oz plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 small avocado, halved, pitted and peeled
  • Leaves from 1 bunch parsley, stems discarded
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Cooked pasta or zucchini noodles, for serving

All you do:

1. Combine garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, Greek yogurt, avocado, parsley leaves and spinach in food processor. Process until smooth and creamy. Season to taste with pepper.

2. Transfer to a small saucepan and heat through, stirring frequently, over medium heat. Do not boil. Serve over pasta or zucchini noodles, if desired.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian