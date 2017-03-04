Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avofredo sauce recipe

All you need:

1 ½ tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

5 oz plain Greek yogurt

1 small avocado, halved, pitted and peeled

Leaves from 1 bunch parsley, stems discarded

1 cup fresh spinach

Pepper, to taste

Cooked pasta or zucchini noodles, for serving

All you do:

1. Combine garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, Greek yogurt, avocado, parsley leaves and spinach in food processor. Process until smooth and creamy. Season to taste with pepper.

2. Transfer to a small saucepan and heat through, stirring frequently, over medium heat. Do not boil. Serve over pasta or zucchini noodles, if desired.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian