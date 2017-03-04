Crawford Co. Sheriff issues endangered person advisory for three young girls

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three young girls who police say have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

The suspect is 26-year-old Margaret Jordan.

Authorities said Igancia Collins, 7; Marianna Collins, 5; and Kimberly Collins, 1 month, are currently in the custody of Children’s Division.

Children’s Division has made multiple attempts at the household address, other known addresses and phone numbers, and are unable to locate the parent and children at this time, police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a tan 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with Mo. license plates FG2Z1J, last seen in Cuba, Mo., about an hour and a half southeast of Jefferson City.

Police believe the suspect may be heading to Jackson, Florida with the children.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Crawford County Sheriff at (573) 775-4911.