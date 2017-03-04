Farmer warns Lenexa motorists as several cows still unaccounted for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- The search continues for more than a dozen cows on the loose in Johnson county tonight.

They escaped after the truck carrying the trailer they were in got into an accident yesterday at K-10 and Renner Road.

FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush has been following the farmer around Saturday night as he searched for the cattle.

This is the area where that farmer was able to catch more than a dozen of those cows today.

Tonight they are asking people to drive careful so you don't hit one, and to call police immediately if you spot one.

It's not something you often see heading down Lenexa roads. But several cows have been on the loose since Friday.

This guy got away. But earlier, the crew tracked down these ones.

"They are in hiding basically here. They got flustered falling out of the truck was driving down the road and then running down the side of the highway and people zipping past and they were together when I left my site and we've been finding them in ones and twos now they all got together."

That's Larry Butel.

The Kansas farmer said he just purchased these 85 cows hours before the accident, and was driving them to their new home on the farm.

"Started to go around the corner and all of a sudden I felt a tug and the next thing I knew I was sliding down the road at 60 miles an hour on the side."

He said 25 of his neighbors and friends helped him search for the cows Saturday and into the night. Also on hand to help, horses, a dog and a drone.

"Just be very careful driving around in the dark because most of them are black and you won't see them until they are too close to avoid if one's in front of you."

As of Saturday night, 17 of the cows are still on the run.

If you see one, call police. Their owner says that's the only step you need to take

"They got to eat grass. You don't got to feed it."

Larry said he will return tomorrow if he gets new tips about the cows whereabouts.

"They will turn up somewhere sooner or later."

Larry tells us those cows cost $900 a piece but thankfully they are insured.

Remember to drive slow. They could be anywhere in this area.