Hopefuls audition for roles with Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Actresses and actors from around the metro are tuning up their voices and lacing up their dance shoes at auditions for Theatre in the Park today.

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park boasts the largest outdoor Community Theater in Kansas City. This season, a new building is bringing new possibilities to the theater group.

Broadway dreams are born during the annual auditions that involve singing a few bars and then learning and performing a brand new dance number in front of about a dozen judges.

It's 12-year-old Carolyn Brotherson's first time to audition.

"I want to play Fantine from Les Miserables on Broadway. I think that would be my biggest dream."

But she admits to a bad case of stage jitters. "It was nerve-wracking"

This weekend nearly 600 hopefuls will sing and dance their hearts out for a role in one of six musicals slated at Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park this summer.

Producing Director Tim Bair said its a pretty big deal.

"Everybody shows up, all the directors all the choreographers all staff are in the same room at the same time. People come and do a little song, do little dance and we see where they fit."

Only about one-third of those who try will be cast.

Leah Pal is 11 years old.

"You're just so excited for it but then you are nervous that you are going to fail," Leah said.

After 46 summer seasons at Shawnee Mission Park, a new home and black box theater inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center will open up the possibility for Theater in the Park to go year round.

According to Bair, "We'll do a show after our summer season and a show in the fall and a couple shows during the holiday season. Then we'll do a show in the spring"

For aspiring Kansas City actors, that means more auditions, cast opening and opportunities for dreams of stardom to come true.

You can audition through Sunday afternoon. Just go to the Theatre in the Park website for more information. There will be six musicals starting in June including Grease, Spamalot, Crazy for You, Camp Rock, Back to the 80s, and Beauty and the Beast.