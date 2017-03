KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 37th and Garfield around 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found a victim, described only as a black male, deceased inside a vehicle.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.