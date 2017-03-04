Sikh man shot outside Seattle after gunman reportedly said ‘Go back to your own country’

KENT, Wash. — Police in a Seattle suburb are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to “go back to your own country,” the Seattle Times reports.

The victim — a 39-year-old man who observes the Sikh faith — tells police that he was working in his driveway about 8 p.m. Friday when the unknown man came up to him, the Times says. Male observant Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans, which are considered sacred, and refrain from shaving their beards.

The victim said an argument ensued and the suspect told him to go back to his homeland. The newspaper reports that the victim told police the man then shot him in the arm.

The victim told police that the shooter is 6-foot-tall, white and has a stocky build. The Times said the victim told police the man was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Kent police tell the newspaper that the agency has contacted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies about the incident.