Standoff at 99th & Locust after woman found screaming in the street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are currently engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect after a woman was found screaming in the street.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex near 99th and Locust on report of a woman screaming outside.

Officers arrived around 9:10 p.m. and the woman told them she was assaulted and threatened with a gun by the suspect while she was inside the suspect’s apartment.

That woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is refusing to exit the apartment and police at this time have not said if anyone else is inside.

