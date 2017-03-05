Police find 12-year-old boy shot dead in rural Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found dead in a rural area of Cooper County, Mo.

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased juvenile at approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to a rural location in a southwestern area of Cooper County, where they discovered a twelve-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still investigating.

Further details will be released pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

FOX 4 will have more as details emerge.