The Big Reveal is the ultimate bridal fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can almost hear the bells. Wedding season will soon be upon us. That means the season for bridal fairs is just heating up in Kansas City.

This weekend, downtown and in the Crossroads District, hundreds of brides and grooms attended a bridal fair with a whole new twist. Its called The Big Reveal. It's kind of like five bridal fairs in one.

Guests were shuttled between five different venues by limousine, party bus, or trolley. Each location had one vendor in each wedding category present.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent the morning at a few of the different venues in The Big Reveal, including riding in style in the stretch limo.

For example, at Lifted Spirits, a former horse stable built in the 1800s, a wedding planner, DJ, florist, cake designer and photographer were available to answer questions and provide samples.

After you're finished there, your party piled into one of Showtime Transportation's wedding trolleys or limos to visit the next venue. Show producer Jennifer Gillahan said its all part of the fun.

"A lot of people have never been in a limo. It's a unique experience. It's fun because once they go to each venue, they have some downtime where they get in a limo or trolley or party bus with their crew and say 'who did you like or not like in that space? Who would you want to use for our special day?' It becomes a break in between each of the smaller bridal shows."

Gillahan said she created The Big Reveal concept because of things she didn't like about larger bridal fairs.

By the way, if you missed this weekend's event there is another Big Reveal in September. Tickets are already available online.

And for you couples trying to get in shape for the big day, how about a warm-up 5K?

There is a 5k wedding run for your whole bridal party in Overland Park on April 23. There are lots of great wedding prizes too.

Learn more about that at 5Kweddingrun.com.