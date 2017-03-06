18-mile trail coming to east side of KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Efforts are underway to build a new 18-mile walk-bike trail on the east side of the metro.

The trail will begin at the Truman Sports Complex and head south through Raytown to Lee’s Summit, where it will connect to the Katy Trail.

Once built, you’ll be able to ride your bike from here all the way across Missouri to the St. Louis Arch.

It will run parallel to the old Rock Island Railroad tracks, which were laid back in the late 1800s.

Rock Island sold the tracks to Union Pacific, who last year sold them to Jackson County.

The plan is to build a 12-foot wide walk-bike path to the side of the tracks and someday add a streetcar or other type of public transportation where the rails currently sit.

"We have some really great locations such as this railroad bridge that you see in the background," Project Coordinator RICA Matt Davis said. "We want to showcase those things along the trail, and we hope that people can see some of the neat history behind it as they enjoy the outdoors."

Construction has not yet started, but they hope to begin grading the land and laying down crushed limestone later this year, with plans to open it by the end of next year.

"We view this as a spine to get to a lot of trails in Jackson County that currently don't really connect to each other in a substantial way," Davis said.

If you want to learn more on the project, there is a community meeting Monday at the Kansas City Police South Patrol Community Room at 5:30 p.m.

There are also meetings also this Wednesday and next Wednesday – go to rockislandcorridor.org to learn more.

The total cost of this project will be somewhere around $12-to-15 million – most of it paid for with a federal grant and county money.