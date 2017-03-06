Eleven cows still missing after cattle truck crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are still warning Lenexa drivers to be watch out for loose cows on the roadways, after a cattle truck flipped on K-10 on Friday releasing several cows. The animals were spotted running around the area while the farmer tried to collect them.

As of Monday afternoon, police said 11 cows are still unaccounted for.

The farmer, Larry Butel, spoke to FOX 4 News on Saturday and warned motorists to beware the cows on the roads. Many of the cows are black and can be very hard to see at night.

A cow was hit by a car along K-10 later Friday night, police said.

Police did not immediately have details on the crash, and said they are no longer assisting the farmer in tracking down the cows.