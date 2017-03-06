Hail, wind and rain pummel the metro, leaving damage behind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wind, rain, hail, and lightning lit up the sky, throw in some tornado spottings and Monday night was full of fast-moving severe weather.

FOX 4 crews fanned out across the hardest hit parts of the metro and are checking on various reports of damage, so far no reports of injuries.

A potentially serious situation was reported near Smithville where there were reports of a building collapse and a search and rescue effort. FOX 4’s Dave D’Marko is at that scene and we’ll have updates from him throughout the evening.

Pictures of storm damage in Smithville.

In Leawood, FOX 4’s Katie Banks found a subdivision where a home had its garage door ripped off of its track, one house had its side ripped off and there was widespread.

Viewers also sent dozens of photos of hail, lightning and storm damage: