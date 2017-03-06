Local immigrants react to revised travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Trump signed a revised executive order Monday which suspends America's refugee program and temporarily bans travel from six countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The new order excludes legal permanent residents, those with green cards, and also leaves Iraq off of the temporary travel ban list.

Independence Avenue and the Northeast neighborhoods have become home for many immigrants from Somalia, Sudan and other nations on the President's list.

The revised order also no longer ban refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Immigrants here said they understand the President's desire to protect Americans from terrorists, but don't believe those seeking the American dream pose a threat.

"The President is putting out there the travel ban for those who are a threat to America," said Jon Akuey, a refugee from Sudan. "But I don’t think this has anything to do with immigrants who come to this country to look for opportunity, and then become part of this country."

Travelers from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya would not be allowed to enter the United States for 90 days, beginning next week, while the government develops stronger vetting procedures.

The new order also contains language that gives preference to Christians, while excluding Muslims.

"Preventing them from coming here is not a good idea if they are coming here as legal," said Osman Isse, a refugee from Somalia. "I will not support those people who are coming here illegally. As far as they are coming here legally, they are good."

Refugees programs will be suspended for 120 days. That could hurt resettlement agencies like Della Lamb Community Services, who depend on governement funding to successfully help integrate refugees into our society.