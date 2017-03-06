Local man almost speechless when presented with FOX 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- From helping dogs find permanent homes to taking them out for ice cream while they wait to find a home, a local man has dedicated his whole life to helping get dogs out of shelters.

Christine Evans says Scott Poore even has a line of clothing that encourages people to adopt animals. If that's not enough, he then donates a large percentage of the proceeds to rescue groups and animal shelters.

To help Poore with his mission, Evans nominated him for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward award, which also comes with $300.

"I just wanted to let you know what a great job you do with all the pets," Evan said when presenting Poore with the award. "You're like a godsend.Go to the shelters, take them out for ice cream. It's awesome. I wanted to honor you and what I could think of was to do Pay-It-Forward."

Poore was almost speechless when given the award and $300.

"This is going to help a lot of animals, oh my goodness," he managed to say.

