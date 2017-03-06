One of Olathe’s best kept secrets shares a favorite recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents in Olathe call Foody's one of their best kept secrets. As part of the FOX 4 Foodie series, celebrity chef Stretch takes us inside the restaurant to find out what makes it so good.
If you can't make it to Foody's any time soon, make your own KC Royal Plate by following the recipe below.
KC Royal Plate
Ingredients:
2 Biscuits Cut in Half
Layered with 3 Eggs Any Style
Roasted Potatoes
Homemade Sausage Gravy
Green Chili Sauce Blended with Jalapeños and Onions.
Topped with Melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese
