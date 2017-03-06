One of Olathe’s best kept secrets shares a favorite recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents in Olathe call Foody's one of their best kept secrets. As part of the FOX 4 Foodie series, celebrity chef Stretch takes us inside the restaurant to find out what makes it so good.

If you can't make it to Foody's any time soon, make your own KC Royal Plate by following the recipe below.

KC Royal Plate

Ingredients:

2 Biscuits Cut in Half

Layered with 3 Eggs Any Style

Roasted Potatoes

Homemade Sausage Gravy

Green Chili Sauce Blended with Jalapeños and Onions.

Topped with Melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese

